PHINIA (PHIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $836.51 million for the quarter. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect PHINIA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHIN stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PHINIA has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $57.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

In other news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 436,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. This represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,423 shares of company stock worth $458,069 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 94.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after acquiring an additional 121,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PHINIA by 464.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 62,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PHINIA by 6.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 62.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in PHINIA by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 94,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHIN shares. CL King began coverage on PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHINIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

