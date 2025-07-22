AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $853.64 million for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

AB opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,609.14. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,981.60. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianceBernstein stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 916,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 312,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.83% of AllianceBernstein worth $35,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

