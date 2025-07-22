Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1,122.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 22,810 shares during the last quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 253,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $74.27 and a one year high of $91.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.5418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

