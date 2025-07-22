Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.03 Million Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,518 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $40.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

