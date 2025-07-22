The Shyft Group (SHYF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect The Shyft Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $206.52 million for the quarter.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHYF opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $17.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.03 million, a PE ratio of 1,254.00 and a beta of 1.94.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

About The Shyft Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SHYF Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

