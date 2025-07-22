Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $23.25 million for the quarter.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

ORC stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $893.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 234.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,036,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

