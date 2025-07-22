Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,445 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $168,877,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Conagra Brands by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,161,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of CAG opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

