Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.39 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $25,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $175.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

