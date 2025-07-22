Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.63 Million Stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $23,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in CDW by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 237.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. CDW Corporation has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $237.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.53 and its 200 day moving average is $175.83. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

