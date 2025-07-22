FinWise Bancorp (FINW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect FinWise Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FINW opened at $15.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.80. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in FinWise Bancorp by 186.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

