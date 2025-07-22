Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

