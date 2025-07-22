Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,956 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $26,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $785.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $831.00 price target (up from $709.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, July 14th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total value of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $711.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $680.98 and its 200-day moving average is $648.72. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $727.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

