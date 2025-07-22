Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 43,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

