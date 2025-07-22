Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:BTI opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BTI

British American Tobacco Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.