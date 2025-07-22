Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFFV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 61,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 92,533 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of variable rate US preferred securities, selected and weighted by market value. PFFV was launched on Jun 22, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

