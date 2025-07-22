Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in VeriSign by 13,000.0% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VeriSign by 106.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 48.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $284.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $172.49 and a one year high of $291.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.72.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.71, for a total value of $1,383,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,743,860.12. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,592. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.