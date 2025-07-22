Apollon Wealth Management LLC Invests $213,000 in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Revvity by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE:RVTY opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.58. Revvity Inc. has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $129.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.07.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

