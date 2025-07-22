Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,972 Shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.51.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Amcor PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 91.07%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

