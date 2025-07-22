Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,538 QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 2,086.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 4.42. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.02.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 465,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $3,817,650.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,641,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,478,447.31. This represents a 22.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 358,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $2,519,059.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,705,428 shares in the company, valued at $11,989,158.84. This represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,589,468 shares of company stock worth $18,114,411. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

