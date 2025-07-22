Apollon Wealth Management LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $422,049,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,137,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569,522 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Snap by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,848,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $30,162,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,713,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,676,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,357,154.20. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 68,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $591,378.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 2,173,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,230.50. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,667,802 shares of company stock worth $13,799,881 in the last ninety days.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

