The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1,071.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

