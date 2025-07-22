Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $503,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $178.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.98 and its 200-day moving average is $153.50. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Glj Research upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.37.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

