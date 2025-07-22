Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $277,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth $2,177,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $548,342.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,987.08. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,749,630 shares of company stock worth $221,118,663. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOOD opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

