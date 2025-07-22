Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 49 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after acquiring an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,314,000 after acquiring an additional 269,925 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,591,000 after acquiring an additional 46,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after acquiring an additional 136,699 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $222.64 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.02 and a 12 month high of $234.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.32 and a 200-day moving average of $216.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

