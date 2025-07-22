Larson Financial Group LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 438.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 12,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,165,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $858,101,000 after purchasing an additional 421,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 182,897 shares in the company, valued at $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

