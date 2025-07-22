Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total transaction of $771,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,688 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,865.60. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $57,029.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,989.40. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,626 shares of company stock worth $1,509,319 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Silicon Laboratories Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $146.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.93.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Stories

