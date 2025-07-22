Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 911 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DraftKings by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,746,000 after purchasing an additional 301,134 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the first quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 504,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 483,850 shares of company stock worth $18,044,980. Corporate insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cfra Research upgraded DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

DraftKings stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

