Analysts Set Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) PT at $22.50

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTNM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Contineum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Contineum Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Up 29.9%

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTNM. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $93,000.

NASDAQ:CTNM opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.37. Contineum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $21.66.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Contineum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.