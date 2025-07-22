8,160 Shares in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.60% of iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIB stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2025 Term TIPS ETF (IBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2025. The fund will terminate in October 2025.

