Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.71 and traded as high as $7.15. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 168,424 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 136,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 118,085 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

