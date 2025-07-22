RPM International (RPM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. RPM International has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $141.79.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Fermium Researc upgraded RPM International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RPM International from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

