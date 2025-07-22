Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to post earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional Trading of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 4.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 45,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $4,817,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

