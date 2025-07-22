Heritage Financial (HFWA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $63.54 million for the quarter.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 437.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 87,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

