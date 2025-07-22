FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $18,125.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 2,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $18,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,875. The trade was a 16.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance
NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.35.
FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
