FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $18,125.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 2,500 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $18,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,875. The trade was a 16.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE:FSCO opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.35.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 355,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 59,494 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.