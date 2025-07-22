CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post earnings of $0.49 per share and revenue of $36.63 million for the quarter.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

NYSE:CTO opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.70 million, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is -370.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTO. Wall Street Zen downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 91,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,414.94. This trade represents a 2.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John P. Albright purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $64,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 628,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,713,316.35. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $132,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of CTO Realty Growth as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.