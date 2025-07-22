Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat Buys 100,000 Shares

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,880,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,576,025.40. This trade represents a 0.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of UNOV opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.30. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

