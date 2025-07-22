Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on K. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,784,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,735,082.08. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock valued at $111,198,218. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K opened at $79.77 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

