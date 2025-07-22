Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 186,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $2,296,745.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,463,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,476.64. The trade was a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Lish sold 55,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $719,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 771,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,031,385. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 299,547 shares of company stock worth $3,698,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $169.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

