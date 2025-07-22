Brokerages Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target at $29.54

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.81 on Thursday. HP has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $39.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 244.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,350,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $825,398,000 after purchasing an additional 579,525 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 639,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $20,864,000 after acquiring an additional 122,289 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,481,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in HP by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 698,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 291,525 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

