Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

CRM stock opened at $262.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $250.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $587,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,967,105.32. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,893. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

