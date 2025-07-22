Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $934.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.87.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 869.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 232.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1,225.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 826.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

