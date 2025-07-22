SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.680-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.410 EPS.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.23. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 72,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,476 shares in the company, valued at $997,081.92. This trade represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,664,000 after buying an additional 97,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 349.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,754,000 after buying an additional 137,301 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,069.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.