Brokerages Set NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target at $181.22

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.22.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,964,800 shares of company stock valued at $734,906,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $171.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.81. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

