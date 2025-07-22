Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $75.94

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. The trade was a 18.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares in the company, valued at $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,184,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,465,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 29.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,420,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,163,000 after purchasing an additional 788,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $176,298,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.56, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

