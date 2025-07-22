Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.06.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tronox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tronox from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Tronox Trading Down 1.2%

Tronox stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tronox has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $16.57. The stock has a market cap of $864.40 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Insider Activity at Tronox

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 10,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,200.74. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,268,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,765,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,060,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,034,000 after purchasing an additional 781,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 82.7% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,657,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after purchasing an additional 750,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

