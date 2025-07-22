Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

LVS stock opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.04. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Las Vegas Sands stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.54.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

