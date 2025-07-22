MR. COOPER GROUP (COOP) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MR. COOPER GROUP (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.33 per share and revenue of $669.23 million for the quarter.

MR. COOPER GROUP (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.57 million. MR. COOPER GROUP had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect MR. COOPER GROUP to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $160.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. MR. COOPER GROUP has a one year low of $80.35 and a one year high of $163.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.

In other MR. COOPER GROUP news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.14, for a total transaction of $4,564,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 693,187 shares in the company, valued at $105,461,470.18. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MR. COOPER GROUP stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in MR. COOPER GROUP INC (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MR. COOPER GROUP worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COOP has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered MR. COOPER GROUP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MR. COOPER GROUP from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

