Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, analysts expect Hanover Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNVR opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $27.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.07.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Hanover Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

In related news, Director Robert Golden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $117,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 205,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,889.56. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNVR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanover Bancorp by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Hanover Bancorp by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Hanover Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

