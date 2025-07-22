Rogers Communication (RCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Rogers Communication to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communication to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rogers Communication Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Rogers Communication has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Rogers Communication Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communication’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Rogers Communication’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

RCI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Rogers Communication

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

