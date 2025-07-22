Rogers Communication (RCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Rogers Communication to post earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter.
Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communication to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rogers Communication Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68. Rogers Communication has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76.
Rogers Communication Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RCI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.
About Rogers Communication
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communication
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.