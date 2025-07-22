Robert Half (RHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Robert Half has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Robert Half to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of RHI opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.00. Robert Half has a 52-week low of $39.61 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Robert Half by 498.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 91.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 304,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

